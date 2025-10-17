Nordea Investment Management AB Has $686.95 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $686,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.27 and its 200-day moving average is $694.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

