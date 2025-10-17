Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $23.39 on Friday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 200,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,960.63. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,798 shares in the company, valued at $811,152. This represents a 55.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,750 shares of company stock worth $1,953,800. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

