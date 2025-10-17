Zacks Research Upgrades Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Strong-Buy

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Credit Agricole Price Performance

CRARY stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Credit Agricole has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 27.20%.

Credit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

