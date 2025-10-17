Nordea Investment Management AB Has $555.65 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $555,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

