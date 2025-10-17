Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after buying an additional 700,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $78,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after buying an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $40,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.75.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $246.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.95 and a 12-month high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

