Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,104.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,543,000 after purchasing an additional 88,142 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $936.25 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $845.56 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $916.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,074.55.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

