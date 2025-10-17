New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 194 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $60,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 46,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

