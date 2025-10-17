Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys 4,608 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.20 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

