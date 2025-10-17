350 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.75%.J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.