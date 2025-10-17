Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 788,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

