New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.57 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,269 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,685,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $60,490,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zephirin Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.