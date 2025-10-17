New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $45,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

