Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) versus Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head to Head Comparison

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Dynatrace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.74 billion 1.62 $2.24 billion $4.92 13.31 Dynatrace $1.70 billion 8.40 $483.68 million $1.63 29.05

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 11 5 0 2.31 Dynatrace 0 6 18 1 2.80

Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $86.79, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $62.96, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.89% 16.77% 12.34% Dynatrace 27.75% 9.15% 6.00%

Summary

Dynatrace beats Cognizant Technology Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

