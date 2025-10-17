Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,002 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $467.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

