TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

