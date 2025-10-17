TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

