Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ONEOK by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

