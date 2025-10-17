Praxis Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $330.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,515 shares of company stock worth $65,362,451. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.94.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

