Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 234.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,382,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 626.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $374,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $115.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

