Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $549.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

