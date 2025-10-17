Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in EQT Corporation $EQT

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

