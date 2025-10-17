Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $119.90 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

