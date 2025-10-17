Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $909.5455.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,026.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $882.91 and a 200 day moving average of $740.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,041.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

