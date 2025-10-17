Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.22.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,906,070. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

