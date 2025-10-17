Commons Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,504 British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

