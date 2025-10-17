Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $202.53 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $206.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MU. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.