Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,484,000 after purchasing an additional 480,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after acquiring an additional 419,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FIS opened at $65.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 365.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.