S Bank Fund Management Ltd Purchases 448 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $103.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

