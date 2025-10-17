Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $536.75 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $202.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.