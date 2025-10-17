Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.47 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.03. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $212.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,246,023.39. This represents a 77.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile



Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

