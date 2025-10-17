Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $222,000 Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,153.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,380.35. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.