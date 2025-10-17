Commons Capital LLC Invests $296,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 127,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 541,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 232,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.34.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $68.52 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

