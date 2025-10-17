Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

