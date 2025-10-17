First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.47 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.74.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

