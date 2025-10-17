The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Allstate by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $194.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

