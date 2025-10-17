Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

