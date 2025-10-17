Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 2,595 Shares of Sunoco LP $SUN

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sunoco by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sunoco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.9088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

