Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.71.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $196.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

