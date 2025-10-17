SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $40.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.7% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $40,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

