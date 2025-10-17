Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

