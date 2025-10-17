Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $244,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Bayforest Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.