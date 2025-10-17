Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WM stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

