Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,079,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,944,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,643,000 after acquiring an additional 818,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 352.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,172,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,984,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

