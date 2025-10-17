Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Strong-Buy Rating

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

