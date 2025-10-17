TD Asset Management Inc Has $35.11 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:WELL opened at $172.14 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

