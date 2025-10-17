Kiker Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kiker Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

JNJ opened at $191.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market cap of $461.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.