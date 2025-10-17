Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,918. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

