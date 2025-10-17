Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $711,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 2.0%

PKG opened at $205.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.