NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.08.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

