Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $191.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market cap of $461.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

